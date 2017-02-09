'Premium whites can quash Mendoza stereotype'
Argentine producer Dominio del Plata believes the time has come to bury the stereotype that Mendoza equals Malbec amid the "surprising" success of its range of premium white wines. The family-owned winery based in Agrelo, Mendoza, has built its reputation on making Malbec - the grape with which the Mendoza region is overwhelmingly associated - since it was founded by entrepreneur and winemaker Susana Balbo in 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC