'Premium whites can quash Mendoza ste...

'Premium whites can quash Mendoza stereotype'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Argentine producer Dominio del Plata believes the time has come to bury the stereotype that Mendoza equals Malbec amid the "surprising" success of its range of premium white wines. The family-owned winery based in Agrelo, Mendoza, has built its reputation on making Malbec - the grape with which the Mendoza region is overwhelmingly associated - since it was founded by entrepreneur and winemaker Susana Balbo in 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC