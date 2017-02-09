'Premium whites can quash Mendoza stereotype'

Argentine producer Dominio del Plata believes the time has come to bury the stereotype that Mendoza equals Malbec amid the "surprising" success of its range of premium white wines. The family-owned winery based in Agrelo, Mendoza, has built its reputation on making Malbec - the grape with which the Mendoza region is overwhelmingly associated - since it was founded by entrepreneur and winemaker Susana Balbo in 1999.

