Pope Francis Seeks Forgiveness From Clergy Abuse Victims

Pope Francis has condemned clerical sex abuse as an "absolute monstrosity," and asked victims and their families for forgiveness on behalf of the Catholic Church. In an unusual move, the pontiff's comments were published as a preface to a new book by Daniel Pittet, a Swiss victim who was sexually abused for four years by a priest when he was a child.

