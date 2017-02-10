Paraguay gives remains of military di...

Paraguay gives remains of military dictatorship victims to families

Reuters

The remains of four people killed during Paraguay's 1954-1989 military dictatorship were given to their families on Friday in an emotional ceremony that was the first of its kind. The victims' remains are the only ones identified to date among about 400 people who were executed and 19,000 tortured under the rule of Alfredo Stroessner, according to Paraguay's Truth and Justice Commission, established in 2003.

