Mt Ruapehu amputee William Pike to summit Antarctica's Mt Scott to inspire other Kiwis

Almost 10 years after he lost his leg during a Mt Ruapehu eruption, William Pike will summit a mountain in Antarctica. The 32-year-old motivational speaker leaves today with three other Kiwis for the Antarctic Heritage Trust's second Inspiring Explorers' Expedition, which is about encouraging young people to connect with the continent's history and the spirit of exploration.

