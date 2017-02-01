Millennial Increases Holdings in Arge...

Millennial Increases Holdings in Argentina With Option of 15,857...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Millennial Lithium Corp. reports it has acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Pocitos West Project consisting of 15,857 hectares of prospective lithium brine exploitation concessions on the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province, Argentina. Pocitos West is adjacent to ground recently acquired by Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and is strategically located in close proximately to known lithium resources including the Rincon Project located 32 kilometres to the north and the Sal De Vida Project 90km to the south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC