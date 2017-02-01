Millennial Increases Holdings in Argentina With Option of 15,857...
Millennial Lithium Corp. reports it has acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Pocitos West Project consisting of 15,857 hectares of prospective lithium brine exploitation concessions on the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province, Argentina. Pocitos West is adjacent to ground recently acquired by Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and is strategically located in close proximately to known lithium resources including the Rincon Project located 32 kilometres to the north and the Sal De Vida Project 90km to the south.
