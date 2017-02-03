Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well'...

Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer battle

18 hrs ago

This March 31, 2011 file photo shows Canadian pop star Michael Buble, left, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Buble and Lopilato said on Feb. 3, 2017, that their 3-year-old son Noah "has been progressing well during his treatment" for cancer.

Chicago, IL

