Madrid police talk to Maradona after altercation at hotel

Police were called to investigate an altercation involving Diego Maradona and a woman at a hotel in Madrid, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were dispatched after a call from the hotel, but found no evidence of any serious disturbance after talking to Maradona and the woman.

Chicago, IL

