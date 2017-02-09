Macri, Trump of Argentina

Macri, Trump of Argentina

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Dear Kitty

On January 30, 2017, Argentine president Mauricio Macri made official an executive order "of necessity and urgency" that modifies the 2003 Immigration Law, returning immigration policy to what it was during the days of the Videla dictatorship . The Videla junta was a regime of mass repression of the Argentine working class and youth, responsible for the death and disappearance of some 30,000 workers, leftists, trade union militants and students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC