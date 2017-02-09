Macri, Trump of Argentina

On January 30, 2017, Argentine president Mauricio Macri made official an executive order "of necessity and urgency" that modifies the 2003 Immigration Law, returning immigration policy to what it was during the days of the Videla dictatorship . The Videla junta was a regime of mass repression of the Argentine working class and youth, responsible for the death and disappearance of some 30,000 workers, leftists, trade union militants and students.

