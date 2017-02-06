Keeping abreast of the times

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

If some six months ago something as healthily natural as breast-feeding a baby triggered a police crackdown in San Isidro , it should not come as a surprise if such a relatively frivolous activity as topless sunbathing should fall afoul of the authorities, as happened in Necochea this week. At this stage of the 21st century such attitudes seem highly anachronistic.

Chicago, IL

