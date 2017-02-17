Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde Pref...

Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde Preferred to Luis Enrique in Barcelona Fan Vote

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli is seemingly the favourite among Barcelona fans to take over from current manager Luis Enrique next season, but he is reportedly not on the three-man shortlist drawn up by the club. Following Barca's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday Enrique's future as Barca boss past the summer has been thrown into serious doubt, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan: Luis Enrique obviously in trouble now, but real villains I reckon are Bartomeu board whose mistakes been masked by players for years.

Chicago, IL

