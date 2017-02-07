Hyundai preps big styling changes for...

Hyundai preps big styling changes for crossovers

9 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A new honeycomb grille design replaces the current horizontal chrome bars on the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, and the headlights will be separated into two sections, with a slim upper LED light and a larger light setup on either side of the grille. Photo credit: BRIAN WILLIAMS / SPIED BILDE Photographers caught a prototype of Hyundai's next-gen Santa Fe undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden.

Chicago, IL

