How the call for an International Women's Strike on March 8 arose

Ni Una Menos Collective is a feminist collective against male violence based in Argentina. In an article below, translated by Liz Mason-Deese, the group explains how its strike against gender violence last year has evolved into the call for an International Women's Strike on March 8, International Women's Day.

