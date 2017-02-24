DHS comes to a college town--local po...

DHS comes to a college town--local police regret being fooled

1 hr ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

About a dozen journalists, three city councilmembers, five police officers including the Chief, Kevin Vogel and two deputy chiefs-Rick Martinez and Dan Filippo, along with Mayor Cynthia Chase were all present inside the Police Community room on Center Street [Thursday] morning to hear about what went down, and what went wrong, in Santa Cruz this past February 13th when DHS came to town. It was a press conference, and some press really came while the public was kept outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

