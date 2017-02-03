Dacawi: A love that goes beyond Valen...

Dacawi: A love that goes beyond Valentine's Day

In her teens, Maria Paz "Datsu" Infante, a scion of the sugar magnates of Bacolod and La Carlota in Negros, gave up a life of ease to follow her heart. At the risk of being disinherited and disowned by relatives, she married Mike Molintas, a pony boy and descendant of the old, once-landed Ibaloy clan of Gibraltar Barangay here.

Chicago, IL

