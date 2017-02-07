Cessna plane crash in Argentina kills...

Cessna plane crash in Argentina kills 5 people

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A small aircraft crashed near the city of Marcos Paz in the Argentian province of Buenos Aires, resulting in the death of five people, Sputnik reported. The Cessna 210 aircraft caught fire after crashing, which killed all five people onboard, the news outlet Clarin reported on Tuesday night, citing police sources.

