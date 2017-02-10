Celebrating marriage: Newlyweds look to pope for blessings, strength
Pope Francis greets newlyweds Marco and Stefania Damiani of Rome during his general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican Feb. 8. Each week dozens of newlyweds from around the world meet the pope and receive a special papal blessing at the general audience. Editor's note: This is part of a series of articles published by Catholic News Service to mark National Marriage Week, Feb. 7-14.
