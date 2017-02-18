Bus flips over in Argentina's Andes, ...

Bus flips over in Argentina's Andes, at least 19 killed

Police say a passenger bus has flipped over on an Andean highway in Argentina, killing 19 of the 43 people aboard. The bus was traveling from the Argentine city of Mendoza to Santiago, Chile, when the accident occurred just after midnight Saturday on Route 7 near the Aconcagua Provincial Park that includes the highest mountain in the Americas.

