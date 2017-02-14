BlackArch promotes one to director and two to VP
BlackArch, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory investment bank, is pleased to announce that Adam Tindel has been promoted to Director and Josh Ollek and Ryan Popp have been promoted to Vice President. Mr. Tindel has more than a decade of experience in middle-market mergers, acquisitions and capital raising transactions and joined BlackArch in 2011 after earning his master's degree in business administration with distinction from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
