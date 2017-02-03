Big Apple's Balvanera

CV Age: 36 Born: Punta Alta Lives: New York City Education: Hotels and gastronomy school, Mar del Plata Occupation: Chef-owner of Balvanera Just read: Born by Mara O'Donnell Just watched: La La Land Can't live without: Macbook Air and Bose SoundLink speakers While Punta Alta-born chef Fernando Navas obviously aimed for professional success, he probably never imagined 17 years ago he'd run a restaurant in cut-throat Manhattan. The father-of-one started out in Miami but these days lives three blocks from Balvanera, which he opened two years ago.

