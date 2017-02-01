Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina

Nearly 2,000 people float in a line setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while holding hands in Lake Epecuen, a salty lake, near Carhue, Argentina, January 29, 2017 in this handout supplied by Prensa Municipio Adolfo Alsina. Picture taken January... Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.

