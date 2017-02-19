Backgrounder: Argentine, Chinese offi...

Backgrounder: Argentine, Chinese officials, experts laud frutiful dev't of bilateral ties

On the eve of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Argentina, experts and officials from both sides highly praised the smooth and speedy development of bilateral relations in the past four decades. The two countries established diplomatic ties on Feb. 19, 1972.

Chicago, IL

