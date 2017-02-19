At least 19 dead in Argentina bus accident
A view of the bus that overturned, leaving at least 19 of the 40 passengers dead and more than 20 injured, near the town of Uspallata in the western Argentine province of Mendoza on its way to Chile, early in the morning of February 18, 2017. A bus overturned in Argentina on Saturday, February 18 near Aconcagua, the highest mountain outside Asia, killing at least 19 people and leaving 20 injured, officials said.
