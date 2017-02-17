At least 19 dead in Argentina bus accident7 min ago
A bus overturned in Argentina today near Aconcagua, the highest mountain outside Asia, killing at least 19 people and leaving 20 injured, officials said. Operated by the Chilean company Turbus, the bus was traveling from the province of Mendoza toward Chile with 40 people on board when the accident occurred in the Andes region, more than 1,000 kilometers from Buenos Aires.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
