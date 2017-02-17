At least 19 dead in Argentina bus accident7 min ago

A bus overturned in Argentina today near Aconcagua, the highest mountain outside Asia, killing at least 19 people and leaving 20 injured, officials said. Operated by the Chilean company Turbus, the bus was traveling from the province of Mendoza toward Chile with 40 people on board when the accident occurred in the Andes region, more than 1,000 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

