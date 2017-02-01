Argentinian students begin exchange p...

Argentinian students begin exchange program in Sycamore

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Chronicle

Foreign exchange students Victoria Besi, Manuela Jubete, Marcela Silva and Sebastian Swimmen pose for a picture with English teacher Candela Bueno on Wednesday at Blumen Gardens after a Sycamore Rotary Club meeting. Victoria, Manuela and Sebastian are part of a six-week exchange program from Argentina with their teacher, and Marcela is part of a year-long exchange program from Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC