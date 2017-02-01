Argentinian students begin exchange program in Sycamore

Foreign exchange students Victoria Besi, Manuela Jubete, Marcela Silva and Sebastian Swimmen pose for a picture with English teacher Candela Bueno on Wednesday at Blumen Gardens after a Sycamore Rotary Club meeting. Victoria, Manuela and Sebastian are part of a six-week exchange program from Argentina with their teacher, and Marcela is part of a year-long exchange program from Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.