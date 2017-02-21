Argentinian police officers filmed having sex in their car

Two Argentinian police officers face the sack after they were filmed having sex inside a patrol car as they received an alert about a robbery on their radio A probe into the two officers from Rosario, Argentina, who have not been identified, was opened after video footage of the incident became public The female officer's badge can be seen in the clip, which led to identifying her and the male officer featured in the film Two Argentinian police officers are facing disciplinary action after they were filmed having sex inside a patrol car as they received an alert about a robbery on their radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.