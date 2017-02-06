Argentine man arrested in deaths of w...

Argentine man arrested in deaths of wife, 4 of her relatives

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Police in Argentina have arrested a man suspected of killing his police officer wife and four members of her family. They also accuse him of shooting and wounding his pregnant sister-in-law, killing her fetus.

