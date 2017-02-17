Argentina's rising grains supply stra...

Argentina's rising grains supply strains key river

Argentina is looking at ways to develop a key waterway in order to carry more of the country's grains exports. As Ciara Lee reports, a government initiative to boost the economy has left the Parana river struggling to cope with the amount of traffic.

Chicago, IL

