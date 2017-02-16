Argentina's rising grains production strands vessels in river traffic
ROSARIO, Argentina : When a boat carrying soy oil destined for India ran aground on the Parana River near Buenos Aires in late January, ships loaded with most of Argentina's grains exports were blocked for hours. It was the latest accident on one of the world's great food highways, which is straining to carry rising volumes of Argentine agricultural products embarking on the first leg of the journey from the fields of the Pampas to the feeding troughs of cattle, pigs and chickens worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
