Argentina to screen films from Ammar festival

A selection of films screened at the Ammar Popular Film Festival in Tehran will be shown during a program in Buenos Aires, Argentina from February 23 to 25. The program has been arranged in collaboration with the INCAA Film Institute in Buenos Aires. Abolqasem Talebi's "Golden Collars" and "The Orphanage of Iran", as well as short films "Solomon and the Ant" by Ali Barati and "Market of Kindness" by Hadi Mohammadi Nasab are among the films to go on screen during the program.

