Argentina sees record wheat output in 2016-17
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA Argentina produced a record 18.3 million tonnes of wheat in 2016-17, which amounted to a 62% increase in production and a 44% increase in area sown, the Argentine minister of agroindustry reported on Feb. 23. "This is a very important day for Argentine production, and it was achieved thanks to the efforts of the producers who responded favorably to the measures promoted by the national government," said Minister Ricardo Buryaile. "That is why today we are announcing an increase of 7 million tonnes that mean more than 250,000 truck trips and more work for all of Argentina.
