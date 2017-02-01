Argentina President Mauricio Macri en...

Argentina President Mauricio Macri enacts emergency immigration policies

With President Trump 's travel ban dominating global headlines, another businessman-turned-president is using his executive powers to toughen immigration rules and speed the deportations of undesirable migrants. But unlike Mr. Trump , Argentina's Mauricio Macri isn't making good on a campaign promise but trying to boost his party's chances in this year's crucial midterm elections and setting off a political firestorm.

