Andre Ayew rescues a point for West Ham at Watford

Andre Ayew rescues a point for West Ham at Watford

10 hrs ago Read more: Football.co.uk

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to rescue a point for 10-man West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Watford. The Hammers were trailing to Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty until Ghana forward Ayew tucked in the rebound after Michail Antonio's shot had hit both posts.

Chicago, IL

