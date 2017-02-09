Amazing journey'Canadian man gone five years found barefoot in...

Amazing journey'Canadian man gone fiv...

Canadian man gone five years found barefoot in Amazon

A Canadian man who vanished five years ago has been found thousands of miles away in the heart of the Amazon after apparently walking much of the way there. Anton Pilipa, 39, who was last seen by his family in 2012, was discovered wandering barefoot with no passport or identification documents near Manaus, capital of Brazil's jungle state of Amazonas.

