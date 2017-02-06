AM markets: Argentina, China help soy...

AM markets: Argentina, China help soy open firm in big week

For once, grain futures started on a firmer note, at the start of what will be a big week for ag markets. Thursday will bring the US Department of Agriculture's monthly Wasde report on world crop supply and demand, a highlight of the ag trader's calendar, with Conab releasing estimates for Brazil that day too.

Chicago, IL

