Watsonville man accused of trading stolen goods for drugs

17 hrs ago

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz police arrested a 40-year-old Watsonville man on suspicion of heroin charges and found about 100 stolen items, including musical instruments, bikes, tools and laptops, according to Santa Cruz Police Departments. Augusto Agustin was arrested Jan. 7 during a search on arrest warrants in Watsonville at the man's home, according to a release issued Thursday afternoon by Police Department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke.

Chicago, IL

