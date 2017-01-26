Water, water, everywhere: Torrential ...

Water, water, everywhere: Torrential rains dampen Argentina's milk...

After torrential rain in parts of Argentina, milk receipts are down by up to 20%. And with rain subsiding, farmers are hopeful of a return to normal.

Chicago, IL

