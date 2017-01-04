W rtsil to supply 40 MW fast track po...

W rtsil to supply 40 MW fast track power plant to Argentina

WA rtsilA will supply a 40 MW Smart Power Generation plant to Mendoza, Argentina, for Methax S.A., a special purpose company owned by Grupo Galileo . The value of the order is approximately EUR 25 million.

