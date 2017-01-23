Trump White House Orders 60-Day Delay on Argentine Lemon Exports

The U.S. has put on hold a rule that allows Argentine farmers to export lemons after 10 years of talks. "In accordance with guidance from the White House issued January 20, 2017, will be issuing a stay for 60 days on its final rule to allow the importation of fresh lemon fruit from northwest Argentina into the continental United States," the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said on its website.

