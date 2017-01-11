Today is the 10th Anniversary of the ...

Today is the 10th Anniversary of the Law that Recognizes the Armenian Genocide in Argentina

On January 11, 2007, late Argentine President Nestor Kirchner enacted Law 26,199 which declarated every April 24 as " Day of Action for Tolerance and Respect among Peoples in commemoration of the genocide suffered by the Armenian people ". To reach that point, the Armenian community of the country had to cross a path of many years of struggle for the Armenian Cause.

Chicago, IL

