Stray dog skinned alive on the street...

Stray dog skinned alive on the street in horrific attack

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

The animal, who has been named Chocolate, was discovered on the streets of the town of San Francisco in Cordoba, Argentina. Miraculously, he survived the painful ordeal - and is now being treated by a local vet, and it is hoped he will recover after two months of medical attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec 9 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,664 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC