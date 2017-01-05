Stray dog skinned alive on the street in horrific attack
The animal, who has been named Chocolate, was discovered on the streets of the town of San Francisco in Cordoba, Argentina. Miraculously, he survived the painful ordeal - and is now being treated by a local vet, and it is hoped he will recover after two months of medical attention.
