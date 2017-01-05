Storms and floods batter Uruguay and Argentina
NO REPORTER NARRATION Several regions of Argentina and Uruguay were pummelled by heavy rains and strong winds this week with water levels reaching over 150 millimetres in some areas. Residents waded through flooded streets in Santa Fe, Argentina, dumping water on an area already hit by heavy storms at the end of December, with 310 millimetres of rain in just one week.
