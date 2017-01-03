Storm watch: Nearly 8,000 without pow...

Storm watch: Nearly 8,000 without power in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A tree lays across power lines above Highway 9 in Felton on Saturday morning after falling around 10 am and crashing into the transformer, causing it to explode. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County had the largest power outage on the Central Coast Saturday when a large tree fell against a power pole 9:45 a.m. along Highway 9 in Felton, according to PG&E Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,073

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC