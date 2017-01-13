Spotlight: Book on Chinese zodiac ser...

Spotlight: Book on Chinese zodiac serves as bridge for China-Argentina cultural exchanges

As Chinese communities worldwide are expecting the Spring Festival that falls on Jan. 28 this year, a new book is helping to bring the annual cultural celebration to life for Argentine readers. "Chinese Horoscope 2017: The Year of the Rooster" by Gustavo Ng, an Argentine writer of Chinese descent, delves into the Chinese zodiac, its symbols and predictions.

