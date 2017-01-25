Spaced out Diego Maradona filmed raving with fans at wild party
FOOTIE legend Diego Maradona showed he is just as much a legend off the pitch as on as he partied with pals and fans. The 56-year-old was filmed by fellow partygoers as he got down alongside his girlfriend Rocio Oliva in the city of San Miguel, in the area of Buenos Aires, in the Argentine capital.
