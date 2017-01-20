Some 2,000 people bathe in Epecuen La...

Some 2,000 people bathe in Epecuen Lake to beat Guinness Record

People bathe in the Epecuen Lake, known for the healing properties of its salted water, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 29, 2017. According to local press, almost 2,000 people took part in this activity to try to beat a Guinness Record.

Chicago, IL

