Sofia Garcia
Texas Tech freshman Sofia Garcia is looking to three-peat at the South American Amateur Champion as she tees off Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Winning the title the past two years, Garcia will look to be the first to win the 72-hole event three times.
