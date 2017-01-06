Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales says the city will continue to seek federal grants despite President-elect Donald Trump's threat to cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities. Santa Fe mayor: Sanctuary city will still apply for grants SANTA FE - Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales says the city will continue to seek federal grants despite President-elect Donald Trump's threat to cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.