Santa Cruz Fire rescues woman from Branciforte Creek

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz Fire rescued a woman from Branciforte Creek Monday night after a passerby saw her in water calling for help near the 500 block of Ocean Street. “We were dispatched to reports of a swift water rescue at 9 p.m. Monday to find a woman conscious and breathing in a stable, stationary position in Branciforte Creek,” said Santa Cruz Fire Battalion Chief Daniel Kline.

