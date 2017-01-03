Santa Cruz County to expand clinics

Thursday

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County is poised to expand its safety-net clinics to serve thousands of county residents enrolled in Medi-Cal, the state's health care program for low-income children, adults and people with disabilities. “We finally found funding,” Michael Beaton, director of administrative services for the county's Health Services Agency, who's been with the county five years and worked on a solution to increase capacity.

Chicago, IL

