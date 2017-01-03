Santa Cruz County endures mudslides, ...

Santa Cruz County endures mudslides, wrecks

Northbound Highway 17 traffic was brought to a standstill between Pasatiempo and Scotts Valley when this pickup truck, which skidded off the freeway and slid down the embankment Tuesday night, was being removed from the slope on Wednesday afternoon. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz Mountains received more than 7 inches of rain Tuesday night.

